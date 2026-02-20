Gautam Budh Nagar admin urges landholding farmers to register

GREATER NOIDA:The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has intensified its efforts to ensure mandatory registration of all eligible landholding farmers, calling it an exercise to facilitate transparent and systematic delivery of government schemes to cultivators, officials said on Thursday. The administration has appealed to the famers who have not yet registered to reach the nearest camp on the scheduled dates, stressing that completion of the registry will help ensure uninterrupted access to government schemes. (HT Archive)

Officials said the focus is on achieving complete coverage of all landholding farmers. The administration has underlined that the registry is essential for ensuring farmers get access to various government benefits without any disruption.

District magistrate Medha Roopam directed officials to complete the registry within a stipulated deadline and ensure that no eligible farmer is left out.

“All departments must coordinate to ensure that every eligible farmer is registered and scheme benefits are delivered in a transparent and organised manner,” the DM added.

To facilitate on-the-spot registration, the administration has organised special camps at the tehsil and village levels. These camps, located at multiple locations across the district, will include officials from various departments, including revenue, agriculture and food and civil supplies department. Lekhpals, technical assistants, panchayat secretaries, and shop dealers will help complete the registration process, officials said.

On February 18, camps were organised in villages including Dhoom Manikpur, Chhaysa and Mahabad in Dadri tehsil; Mandapa, Achhepur and Ladpura in Sadar tehsil; and Falaida Bangar, Rabupura and Jahangirpur in Jewar tehsil. More camps are planned till February 21 in Kalonda, Jarcha and Luharli in Dadri; Kanarsi, Chiti and Astauli in Sadar; and Neemka Shahjahanpur, Thora and Bhaipur Brahmananpur in Jewar tehsil.

The implementation is being overseen by additional district magistrate (administration) Manglesh Dubey, sub-divisional magistrates from Dadri and Jewar, and senior officials from the agriculture department.

“Farmers are urged to take advantage of the special camps and complete the registration process at the earliest. The initiative is aimed at strengthening outreach and ensuring that welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries in the district,” the DM added.