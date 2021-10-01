Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Gautam Budh Nagar aims to inoculate over 22k beneficiaries in the 45+ age group
noida news

Gautam Budh Nagar aims to inoculate over 22k beneficiaries in the 45+ age group

During a door-to-door surveillance conducted from September 7 to 16, the health department identified 56,489 beneficiaries over the age of 45 who had still not taken the first dose
By Ashni Dhaor
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:21 AM IST
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Ghantaghar Ramlila Maidan in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The district health department has increased the number of Covid vaccination centres with the aim of inoculating over 22,500 beneficiaries above the age of 45 years, who have still not taken the first dose, on Friday.

Friday’s vaccination drive will comprise 98 vaccination centres. While 54 of them will have both online slot booking and walk-in facilities, the rest will only have a walk-in facility but registration on the Co-WIN portal will be mandatory. The Bisrakh block will have 39 vaccination centres, Dadri 22, while Jewar and Dankaur will have 17 each.

“The health department has a list of the people--identified in the survey--who are yet to take the first shot. The local Asha workers have been tasked to get them vaccinated,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The last mega vaccination drive was held on Monday, wherein 137 vaccination centres administered jabs to 29,775 beneficiaries. The health department held another drive on Thursday with a target of vaccinating 22,500 beneficiaries at 81 camps. “Against a target of inoculating 22,500 beneficiaries, 16,920 people were vaccinated on Thursday. Of them, 6,648 were given the first dose while 9,642 received the second dose. The drive was aimed at vaccinating beneficiaries in the 45+ age group. Around 70% of the beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday belonged to this category,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

RELATED STORIES

During a door-to-door surveillance conducted from September 7 to 16, the health department identified 56,489 beneficiaries over the age of 45 who had still not taken the first dose. The district health department has been instructed to ensure this age group gets vaccinated on priority basis.

“After the door-to-door survey found that over 50,000 people above the age of 45 have not taken any jab, a meeting was held with district health department officials and a strategy was chalked out to ensure this group gets the first dose within a week. Hence the two vaccination drives on Thursday and Friday,” said Dr Tyagi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Healthcare workers face stigma after Covid outbreak: ICMR study

Ghaziabad malaria cases constant at 15 for 10 days; disease under-reported: Experts

Abadi land dispute: Noida authority ropes in private agency to leaseback residential land to farmers

Wildlife week in Gautam Budh Nagar: Forest department to educate poor students this year
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP