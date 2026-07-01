Gautam Budh Nagar commercial units get 15 days for fire safety compliance

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has asked commercial establishments, including coaching centres, private hospitals, hotels, restaurants, paying guest accommodations, hostels and libraries, to obtain all mandatory fire safety clearances and statutory registrations within 15 days from June 30 to avoid sealing and other legal action, officials said on Wednesday.

District magistrate Medha Roopam on Tuesday asked all establishments to complete the process of obtaining mandatory approvals, registrations and NOCs within 15 days from June 30 (HT Archive)

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In a directive, district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam on Tuesday asked all establishments to complete the process of obtaining mandatory approvals, registrations and no-objection certificates (NOCs) within 15 days. “If any institution fails to comply within the stipulated period, strict action, including sealing of the premises, will be taken in accordance with the law,” she said.

“… No establishment will be allowed to operate without obtaining the required permissions, NOCs, and registrations,” the DM added.

She said that no coaching centre, hospital, hotel, restaurant or any other public or commercial activity would be permitted to operate from a basement, and any such violation detected during inspections would invite strict action under the relevant laws.

The directions were issued during the DM’s meeting with operators of commercial establishments and officials from the fire, health, education, electrical safety and other departments to review compliance with fire safety norms in Gautam Budh Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration said the move follows recent fire-related incidents and aims to ensure full compliance with fire safety standards, building bylaws and other statutory provisions across commercial establishments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration said the move follows recent fire-related incidents and aims to ensure full compliance with fire safety standards, building bylaws and other statutory provisions across commercial establishments. {{/usCountry}}

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At the meeting, concerned departments’ officials also briefed representatives of commercial establishments on the procedures for obtaining fire NOCs, registrations and other approvals to facilitate compliance.

The DM also instructed establishments to ensure unobstructed entry and exit arrangements.

The district administration also directed institutions with elevators to ensure compliance with the Lift Act by obtaining mandatory registration, conducting periodic safety inspections and maintaining annual maintenance contracts.

“All institutions have been instructed to conduct regular fire safety mock drills and ensure participation of employees across all shifts every week,” the DM said.

Notably, the district administration has also constituted inspection teams to carry out intensive checks at coaching centres, hospitals, hotels, PG accommodations, hostels and other commercial establishments. Officials have been directed to take immediate action wherever violations of fire safety norms or other statutory provisions are found and submit daily progress reports.