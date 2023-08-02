Noida: District administration takes pre-emptive measures against dengue and malaria after devastating floods

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration is taking proactive steps to address the looming threat of dengue and malaria in areas and villages recently hit by floods caused by the overflowing Hindon and Yamuna rivers, officials aware of the development said. During a recent meeting with the health department, the district administration raised the issue and provided essential guidelines.

(HT Photo)

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “To combat this, officials have been directed to conduct anti-larvae and fogging exercises primarily in the affected regions. Additionally, the health department has been instructed to ensure an adequate supply of medicines for treating diseases such as dengue, malaria, and eye flu.”

Inspecting flood-hit areas, including both urban and rural regions, is also a priority for the concerned officials. Anti-larvae and fogging exercises will extend beyond the flood-affected zones, encompassing schools, colleges, public places, offices, and other high-risk areas. The general public will also be sensitized to the potential threats.

Chief Development Officer (CDO) Janardan Singh, said, “Officials and workers will educate residents and villagers about dengue and malaria prevention. Simple measures like not allowing water to stagnate in coolers and maintaining proper hygiene in the surrounding areas will be encouraged to avoid turning these places into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.”

The floods in July led to a significant rise in water levels in Hindon and Yamuna, impacting hundreds of villages and displacing thousands of residents and animals. To address this crisis, the district administration set up shelter homes and community centers for those affected.

As of Tuesday, the flow of Yamuna at the Okhla barrage was deemed “steady” by the irrigation department, recording the river water level at 197.45 metres , below the danger level of 200.60 metres. Meanwhile, the water level of Hindon at the Ghaziabad barrage was recorded at 199.0 metres, still below the danger mark of 205.08 metres.

Moreover, the GB Nagar district administration plans to observe a deworming week beginning on August 10 as part of National Deworming Day. Children aged 1-19 years will be administered deworming tablets to ensure their well-being.

