Gautam Budh Nagar district upgrades its flood response to protect vulnerable areas

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed all departments to complete flood readiness measures, inspect vulnerable locations and keep emergency response systems in place, officials said on Monday.

Directions include inspecting flood control posts, flood shelters and major drains, creating evacuation plans for vulnerable areas. (HT Photos)

Directions include inspecting flood control posts, flood shelters and major drains, creating evacuation plans for vulnerable areas and ensuring essential services are equipped to respond in case of an emergency.

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According to data shared by the irrigation department, the Yamuna carried a discharge of 6,869 cusecs at Tajewala at 1 p.m. on Monday in Gautam Budh Nagar. At the Okhla barrage in New Delhi, the upstream water level was 201.35 metres against the danger level of 200.600 metres, with a discharge of 10,463 cusecs.

The Hindon barrage in Ghaziabad recorded an upstream water level of 202.80 metres, below its danger level of 205.08 metres. No rainfall was recorded at either barrage till 6am.

“Monsoon preparedness is carried out every year to ensure all departments are ready to respond promptly if required,” said BK Singh, executive engineer, irrigation department.

Officials said villages in Jewar and Dadri along the Yamuna floodplain and low-lying areas near the Hindon river have been identified for close monitoring.

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{{^usCountry}} Revenue officials have been asked to inspect flood control infrastructure in their respective jurisdictions. Civic agencies have been directed to ensure that drainage systems are functional and check for encroachments in low-lying and river belt areas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revenue officials have been asked to inspect flood control infrastructure in their respective jurisdictions. Civic agencies have been directed to ensure that drainage systems are functional and check for encroachments in low-lying and river belt areas. {{/usCountry}}

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Health authorities have been instructed to keep rapid response teams, ambulances and essential medicines ready, while the animal husbandry department has been asked to identify gaushalas in vulnerable areas and prepare contingency plans for shifting livestock if needed.

Officials said the electricity department has been directed to inspect damaged poles, hanging wires and other potential hazards and ensure power supply at flood control posts.

“We have asked all departments to complete the prescribed preparedness measures and submit verified reports with photographs to the district disaster management authority by July 14,” said Ajit Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue).

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According to irrigation department records, the highest discharge recorded at the Okhla barrage in recent years was 3,72,225 cusecs on July 15, 2023.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any weather warning for the district over the next few days. The district recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C and a minimum temperature of 28.8°C on Monday. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with temperatures likely to range between 26°C and 36°C.