Gautam Budh Nagar gets six new 106 ambulances under central scheme

The Gautam Budh Nagar district has got six new 106 ambulance vehicles, under the Centre’s “Janani Suraksha Yojana”, a scheme for interventions to ensure safe motherhood under the National Health Mission, and district officials said these ambulances will be available at government health facilities in Dadri, Jewar, Bisrakh and the Noida district hospital.

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday showed flagged off the ambulances from the Noida district hospital in Sector 39. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Janani Suraksha Yojana has the objective of reducing maternal and infant mortality and promoting institutional delivery among pregnant women, said district officials. Under the scheme, eligible (below poverty line) pregnant women are entitled to cash assistance irrespective of their age and the number of children they have.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Wednesday showed flagged off the ambulances from the Noida district hospital in Sector 39. There are a total of 33 ambulances operating across Gautam Budh Nagar free of cost currently, including 14 vehicles of 108 emergency service, 17 of 102 emergency service and others.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Aggarwal said, “The old ambulances at various government health facilities have been replaced by the new ones . The service will enable pregnant woman and babies up to the age of one year to avail of hassle-free and timely treatments. Two ambulances will remain available at the district hospital.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District coordinator, emergency medical transport services (EMTS), Deepak Singh said, “The new ambulances are equipped with all necessary tools and equipment for treating pregnant women and infants. These include delivery kits for normal deliveries on-board the ambulance, stretcher, sphygmomanometer, oxygen, among others.”

Officials said the new ambulances are equipped with GPS (global positioning system) devices and have a better CC engine for better pick-up, and this would ensure better and prompt services to patients in need.