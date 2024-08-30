Gautam Budh Nagar: Health dept gears up for monkeypox surveillance

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar health department is gearing up to ensure a prompt and effective identification and containment of monkeypox (Mpox), a viral disease, as a precautionary measure, and will launch drives to sensitise public, senior health officials said on Friday. The district surveillance unit has been instructed to work closely with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), the nationwide disease surveillance system in the country, to ensure comprehensive monitoring and reporting of suspected monkeypox cases. (HT Archives)

The development came in view of WHO’s recent declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of global concern.

The preparedness follows directions from the Uttar Pradesh government to the GB Nagar district administration and health department. The district surveillance unit has been instructed to work closely with the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), the nationwide disease surveillance system in the country, to ensure comprehensive monitoring and reporting of suspected monkeypox cases, officials said.

“Directions are being issued to all the stakeholders to ensure necessary resources and that protocols are in place to swiftly address any potential monkeypox cases,” said Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Our priority is to act proactively, so that we can protect public health and prevent the spread of the disease. Steps are being taken to ensure that the district remains vigilant and ready to respond effectively,” the CMO added.

To be sure, monkeypox, an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever, was declared a public health emergency of international concern on August 14 by the WHO.

As per the information from health department officials, monkeypox, is characterised by a skin rash or mucosal lesions, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, among other symptoms. The virus can be transmitted through close contact with an infected individual, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

Health officials said that directions have been issued to train all healthcare workers on monkeypox identification, infection control practices and patient management protocols while sensitising locals through awareness drives.

“We have been asked to maintain a state of readiness to respond to any monkeypox case, which includes ensuring operation of isolation facilities, adequate stocking of medical supplies, etc. In case a person develops symptoms later and is identified with the virus after arriving here, sample collection will be done and sent to Child PGI laboratory or testing laboratories in Delhi for examination,” the CMO added.

As per an earlier statement of WHO, the global monkeypox outbreak has resulted in 99,176 cases and 208 deaths across 116 countries since 2022. In India, the last case was reported from Kerala in March 2024.