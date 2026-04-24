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Gautam Budh Nagar improves in UP Board results

In neighbouring Ghaziabad, for Class 12, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.38% and for Class 10 , the overall pass percentage was 90.42%

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 09:10 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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Noida/Greater Noida: The 2026 results of the Uttar Pradesh board were declared on Thursday for classes 10 and 12, with Gautam Budh Nagar registering a sharp improvement in district rankings and pass percentages.

Gautam Budh Nagar climbed to the 8th position in the state for Class 10, a significant jump from 31st place last year. There are 173 UP Board schools in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

For Class 10, the pass percentage rose to 93.4%, up from 91.15% last year. For Class 12, it increased to 86%, compared to 85.62% previously.

Gautam Budh Nagar climbed to the 8th position in the state for Class 10, a significant jump from 31st place last year. There are 173 UP Board schools in the district.

At the district level, Himanshi from KCs Girls Inter College secured the top rank in Class 12 with 91.2%. “Whatever time I could get, I studied, especially during holidays. Mathematics is my favourite subject, and I aim to become a professor and teach it to other students,” she said.

This year, the board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12 across 8,033 centres in the state over 15 working days.

This year, the board examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 12 across 8,033 centres in the state over 15 working days. Around 26.02 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams, while approximately 24.91 lakh students took the Class 12 exams across Uttar Pradesh.

 
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