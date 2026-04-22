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Gautam Budh Nagar: Labour dept cancels licences of 25 contractors

The cancellation of licence bars the contractor from legally engaging or supplying contract labour in the district, officials said

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:08 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar’s labour department has cancelled licences of 25 contractors for failing to reply show-cause notices, officials said on Tuesday.

“Show-cause notices were served to contractors where irregularities in labour law compliance were found. However, 25 contractors failed to submit any response within the stipulated time, thus their licences have been cancelled,” additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said in a statement on Tuesday. (HT Archive)

“Show-cause notices were served to contractors where irregularities in labour law compliance were found. However, 25 contractors failed to submit any response within the stipulated time, thus their licences have been cancelled,” additional labour commissioner Rakesh Dwivedi said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cancellation of licence bars the contractor from legally engaging or supplying contract labour in the district, officials said.

Officials said the move aims to reinforce accountability among contractors, particularly in a district where a large share of the industrial workforce is employed through third-party arrangements.

The latest action, officials said, follows a wider enforcement exercise launched earlier this month, in which proceedings were initiated against 203 contractors across 24 factories after worker unrest over wage-related issues. During inspections, officials had flagged multiple violations, including lapses in statutory compliance, and identified significant dues.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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