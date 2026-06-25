Gautam Budh Nagar officials seal 7 coaching centres

At least seven coaching centres were sealed and notices were issued to two others on Wednesday after an inspection of over 46 institutions across Gautam Budh Nagar in an ongoing district-wide drive to check compliance with fire safety norms and registration requirements, officials said on Wednesday. This comes in the wake of a fatal fire at a coaching centre in the state capital, Lucknow.

On Wednesday, officials said at least 66 centres have been inspected with nine sealed and 12 issued notices for failing to comply with prescribed norms. (HT Archive)

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As of Wednesday, the second day of the inspections, officials said at least 66 centres have been inspected with nine sealed and 12 issued notices for failing to comply with prescribed norms.

“Institution operators have been directed to ensure complete compliance with fire safety measures, building safety requirements, registrations and other statutory provisions. Strict action is being taken wherever deficiencies are found,” said city magistrate Rakesh Kumar.

Giving details of Wednesday’s enforcement drive, district inspector of schools Chandra Shekhar said five of the coaching institutes that were sealed were in the Greater Noida area. Inspectors found that they lacked necessary documents and were not “adhering to prescribed standards”.

“In Noida’s Sectors 16 and 18, 12 coaching institutes were inspected and two were sealed. In Sector 22, four institutes were inspected and two were issued notices and directed not to conduct coaching activities until they fulfil the required norms and furnish the necessary documents,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another six coaching institutes were inspected in Sectors 58 and 62, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another six coaching institutes were inspected in Sectors 58 and 62, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, inspections were carried out at 20 coaching centres with two being sealed for operating without mandatory approvals. Notices were issued to two others that were found to be closed during inspection and asked to submit relevant documents before the district inspector of schools.

The wider enforcement campaign, being carried out under the directions of district magistrate Medha Roopam, covers coaching institutes, schools, colleges, hospitals, hotels, restaurants and high-rise residential societies across the district.

On Wednesday, four hotels were inspected on Khurja Road in the Jewar area, said sub-divisional magistrate (Jewar) Durgesh Singh.

“Deficiencies were found at one guest house and it was sealed on the spot. Notices have been issued to the remaining three establishments and they have been directed to rectify the shortcomings,” said Singh.

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So far, 116 establishments have so far been issued notices over deficiencies. Of these, 56 have rectified the shortcomings, while prosecution complaints have been filed against 21 others. Action against the remaining is under process, officials said.

Chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar said inspections were focused on ensuring that firefighting systems were functional and that establishments had obtained the necessary approvals required under law.

“Institutions with deficiencies are being directed to take corrective measures, while those found operating in violation of safety norms are facing legal action as per rules,” he said.

On Monday, a fire at a coaching centre in Lucknow killed 15 people. The centre was found to be lacking the requisite building and fire compliances.