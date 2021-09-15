Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gautam Budh Nagar: Only 6 govt Covid vaccination centres to function today

By Ashni Dhaor
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Officials said about 2,650 doses will be administered at the six CVCs on Wednesday. (Representational image/ANI)

In order to better focus on routine immunisation of infants and pregnant women, the health department of Gautam Budh Nagar has decided to operate only six Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) in the district on two days this week including Wednesday.

The health department usually runs about 35-40 CVCs daily.

According to chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, routine immunisation of babies and pregnant women has been affected due to the extensive Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the district for the past few months.

“The government has asked the districts to start focusing on routine immunisation of pregnant women and children aged 0-2 years on two days a week. Hence, on Wednesday and Thursday, only six centres will carry out the Covid vaccination and all other government health centres will focus on routine immunisations,” said Dr Sharma.

Officials said about 2,650 doses will be administered at the six CVCs on Wednesday.

“The six CVCs that will function on Wednesday are the district hospital in Sector 30, Luksar Jail, GIP Mall in Sector 38, Om Vimla Clinic in Sector 10, Surajpur and UPHC Raipur,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

