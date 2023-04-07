Diversion created as entry of goods vehicles banned on Greater Noida e-way

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday banned the entry of heavy and medium good vehicles on one carriageway of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway and implemented a diversion plan for them to take other routes in order to smoothen the traffic situation, officers said. Under the diversion plan, the arrival of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Honda roundabout towards Pari Chowk, Surajpur has been banned from 7am to 10pm. (HT PHOTO)

The plan has been implemented on trial basis for the next 15 days in order to check its feasibility in reducing traffic congestion on the expressway, said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). An advisory was issued in this regard on Thursday night.

Under the diversion plan, the arrival of heavy and medium goods vehicles from Honda roundabout towards Pari Chowk, Surajpur has been banned from 7am to 10pm.

“The diversion is aimed at smoothening traffic flow on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Heavy and medium goods vehicles often lead to traffic congestion on the expressway during the peak hours. Secondly, since Delhi has banned entry of heavy goods vehicles from 7am to 10pm, it has been seen that such vehicles wait at the Noida-Delhi border after crossing the expressway for the entry to Delhi to open. As a result, they lead to traffic congestion on Kalindi Kunj, Chilla Road and the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct flyway). Hence, through the diversions, we will not allow such vehicles to take the Noida-Greater Noida expressway from Greater Noida going towards Delhi,” said Yadav.

Further, the goods vehicles coming from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and going towards Delhi or internal areas of Noida and Greater Noida will be diverted from Pari Chowk, which is the zero point of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“We will implement this plan for the next 15 days and evaluate the pressure points and traffic personnel duties required. We will also take suggestions from all stake holders and then make a decision on whether to implement the plan permanently,” said the officer.

According to the traffic advisory, goods vehicles going to Delhi, Ghaziabad via Yamuna Expressway, Noida Greater Expressway, will be taken off via the service road from Hindon cut and sent from double road towards Noida via Sectors 151, 168, 135, 128, 126, where these vehicles can wait till “no-entry” time is lifted in Delhi.

Goods vehicles going towards Pari Chowk via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted to go from Galgotias University cut to Expo Mart roundabout to LG roundabout towards Sharda roundabout and take the 130m road towards Ghaziabad and Delhi.

Goods vehicles coming from Kasna side via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will not be able to come to Pari Chowk and instead will be diverted towards the 130 metre road from the Honda CL roundabout from where they can head towards their destination.

The traffic diversion will not affect movement of personal and commercial transport vehicles, traffic police officers said.

