Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate reshuffles officers in all 3 zones

Noida: The three zones of Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate — namely Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — will have a change of guard as the deputy commissioners of police (DCP) and additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP) within the commissionerate have been reshuffled in accordance with an order from police commissioner Alok Singh.

The new directions have been issued in “relation to the distribution of work of the DCPs/ADCPs in view of crime control, maintaining better law and order and in administrative interest.”

Harish Chander, who was in-charge of the Central Noida zone since January 2020, will now take over as DCP of Noida zone. “He will review and supervise work of the police stations under Noida zone and will be responsible for crime control and law and order in the region,” stated the official order.

Chander will be replaced by 2011 IPS batch Rajesh S, who had been in-charge of Noida zone since January 2020. He will review and supervise the Central Noida zone. On the other hand, 2016 IPS batch officer Abhishek Verma will take charge as DCP, Greater Noida zone, replacing 2014 IPS batch Dr Meenakshi Katyayan.

“The DCP, Greater Noida will review and supervise the works of police stations under Greater Noida Zone. He will also supervise special cell operations and cyber crime department,” said the order.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Katyayan has been handed over the charge of DCP, women’s safety. Additionally, Rambadan Singh, DCP (headquarters), will also supervise as DCP (crime). He will also supervise the police lines.

Noida and Central Noida zones will also get new ADCPs, with Ashutosh Dwivedi taking over as ADCP Noida zone. He was earlier working as a staff officer and ADCP (law and order).

In the Central Noida zone, 2018 IPS batch Ankita Sharma has been appointed as ADCP. She will take charge as ADCP (headquarters), intelligence and security, women’s safety and police lines. She was earlier working as ACP, Noida zone and was also ADCP, women’s safety.

In addition to this, ADCP (law and order, crime) will be taken over by Ranvijay Singh who was so far handling the charge of ADCP, Noida zone. “Singh will also supervise the legal coordination cell, media cell and social media cell,” stated the official order.

