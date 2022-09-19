Gautam Budh Nagar police kicks off women safety drive in public places

The women safety wing of the Gautam Budh Nagar police kicked off on Monday a campaign to strengthen security in public places for the safety of women and issued “red cards (warning cards)” to those caught troubling or misbehaving with women.

“Each police station has women safety unit that will patrol areas outside schools, colleges, coaching centres, malls, Metro stations, bus stands and markets and bring to book any person misbehaving with women. Such people will be issued warning cards and if the nature of offence is serious, then preventive action will be taken against them under Section 151 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police (women s).

She said on Monday, police patrolled about 100 places across the district and 66 people were given warning cards.

“We also spoke to several women at these places and asked them if they had any complaints about their workplace, neighbourhood or schools/colleges. The women were informed about the helpline numbers 181, women power line 1090 and Dial 112,” said DCP Katyayan.

She said police presence will be increased during upcoming festive season at Ramlila fairs and Durga Puja pandals in the district.

Police also held an awareness workshop on cyber crimes at a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Sunday. In addition,

Deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Ram Badan Singh organised the meeting with residents at North Avenue-2 society in Greater Noida West. “The complaints of cyber fraud have increased, especially among high-rise dwellers who use online modes for financial transactions. The aim of the cyber awareness workshop was to inform the people about precautions and practices to be undertaken in order to avoid becoming a victim of cyber fraud,” he said.

Moreover, the women residents were also sensitised on using social media responsibly. “Cyber criminals can misuse publicly available pictures and harass, threaten women. Hence, women should not share any personal picture on social media and keep their social media account locked,” the officer said.

The DCP said residents should always keep searching their name on Google to know what sort of pictures their name would throw up. “If you see your name/picture in a wrong place or in such a place for which you have not given permission, get them removed immediately and file a complaint at the local police station,” DCP Singh residents.

