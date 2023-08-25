Greater Noida West may get two new police stations

The Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate has proposed two new police stations in Greater Noida West in order to improve policing in the area that is home to 250 residential societies and several urban villages, housing a population of 900,000, said senior police officers in the know of the matter.

The two new police stations that have been proposed are Gaur City police station for the Gaur City integrated township with an estimated population of 350,000 people and Cherry County police station for residential societies located in Techzone 3, 4 sectors with a population of 300,000. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Noida police commissioner Laxmi Singh, the commissionerate sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government on August 5 seeking approval for two new police stations for the region.

“The two new police stations that have been proposed are Gaur City police station for the Gaur City integrated township with an estimated population of 350,000 people and Cherry County police station for residential societies located in Techzone 3, 4 sectors with a population of 300,000. The Bisrakh police station will thereafter cater to approximately 300,000 people,” said the commissioner, adding that once the proposal is approved, the police stations will be made functional by the department as soon as possible.

According to the standards set by the ministry of home affairs, there should be one police station per lakh (100,000) population in urban areas and one police station per 50,000 population in rural areas, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The proposal was drafted by the in-charge of the Bisrakh police station Anil Kumar Rajpoot.

“All of Greater Noida West, which has come up as a densely populated housing hub, falls under the Bisrakh police station. Apart from catering to 256 residential high-rise societies -- each society having over 5,000 flats -- the police station also caters to at least 15 urban villages. Due to the expanding population, two more police stations will help in better policing,” said Rajpoot.

According to police records, a total of 705 FIRs have been registered at the Bisrakh police station from January 1. 2023 to August 25, 2023.

A separate police station for the area has been a longstanding demand of residents as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Each day, new people are moving to Greater Noida West as possession of flats is being granted in new societies. As a result, there is a dire need for more police stations in Greater Noida West. Moreover, residents have to travel at least 12 to 15 kilometers just to reach the local police station,” said Manish Kumar, a resident of Ecovillage-1, Greater Noida West.

Earlier in June, a delegation of the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association (NEFOWA) had raised the demand for more police stations to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of police chief Laxmi Singh.

“We had raised the matter with the CM in the presence of the police commissioner on June 25 when he was in the city. We informed him that street crime has increased a lot, with snatching incidents being reported almost every day. Residents are afraid to go for a walk outside the society,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of NEFOWA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON