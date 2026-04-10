Gautam Budh Nagar: Tetanus, diphtheria vaccination drive set to be held in schools

GREATER NOIDA: District health authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar have directed officials to improve service delivery, strengthen data reporting, and ensure wider coverage of key public health schemes, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance the district’s health indicators.

Stressing that providing accessible, timely and quality healthcare remains a top priority, the officials called for a better coordination among departments to ensure that benefits reach all eligible residents. (HT Photo)

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The directions were issued at a review meeting of various health programmes on Wednesday, chaired by chief development officer (CDO) Shivakant Dwivedi, that flagged gaps in areas such as telemedicine services, institutional deliveries and beneficiary payments under maternal welfare schemes.

Stressing that providing accessible, timely and quality healthcare remains a top priority, the officials called for a better coordination among departments to ensure that benefits reach all eligible residents.

“Health services must be delivered in a coordinated and efficient manner so that every eligible person benefits from government schemes,” said the CDO s in a statement issued on Thursday.

As part of upcoming initiatives, officials said that the district will conduct a Td (tetanus and diphtheria) and DPT (diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus) vaccination drive in schools from April 20 to April 30, targeting children across age groups.

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{{^usCountry}} District health department is also pushing for 100% immunisation coverage, especially under routine vaccination programmes, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District health department is also pushing for 100% immunisation coverage, especially under routine vaccination programmes, they added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The review also covered flagship schemes including the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), e-Sanjeevani telemedicine services, vector-borne disease control, and Janani Suraksha Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The review also covered flagship schemes including the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), e-Sanjeevani telemedicine services, vector-borne disease control, and Janani Suraksha Yojana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acknowledging that progress in certain areas remains below expectations, the CDO said, “The community health officers have been directed to step up efforts where telemedicine usage and institutional delivery rates have lagged.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acknowledging that progress in certain areas remains below expectations, the CDO said, “The community health officers have been directed to step up efforts where telemedicine usage and institutional delivery rates have lagged.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Low disbursement of benefits under the Janani Suraksha Yojana in Bhangel and Badalpur areas, were also flagged, directing concerned medical superintendents to furnish explanations and ensure timely payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Low disbursement of benefits under the Janani Suraksha Yojana in Bhangel and Badalpur areas, were also flagged, directing concerned medical superintendents to furnish explanations and ensure timely payments. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To improve monitoring, officials have been asked to hold regular data validation meetings at the block level and ensure accurate and timely uploading of records on official portals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To improve monitoring, officials have been asked to hold regular data validation meetings at the block level and ensure accurate and timely uploading of records on official portals. {{/usCountry}}

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“Data accuracy is critical for planning and evaluation. All blocks have been directed to mandatorily conduct regular validation exercises and update records within timelines,” the CDO added.

Officials said the district is also focusing on maternal and child health, with directions issued to ensure complete immunisation of children and strengthen outreach efforts.

Authorities have asked the education department and other stakeholders to actively promote HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination among girls aged 14 to 15 years to prevent cervical cancer.

Officials further said that both government and private hospitals have been instructed to maintain adequate stock of essential medicines and ensure proper sanitation across health facilities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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