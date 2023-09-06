MapmyIndia to feature MotoGP icon, say Noida police

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Wednesday held a meeting with MapmyIndia officials to strategize traffic management for upcoming major events, including the G20 Summit, Moto GP, and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, officials said.

A view of Chilla border Noida-Delhi entry gate in sector 14 as the Noida traffic police have made an extensive diversion plan on the request of Delhi police to completely ban the entry of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles in Delhi ahead of G20 Summit. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Moto GP event, a significant first for India, is scheduled at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24. Simultaneously, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will take place from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, with expected visits from President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to officials, the meeting was primarily focused on devising ways to inform the public about routes, diversion plans, and traffic advisories through navigation services.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “Traffic police have shared the diversion plan with MapmyIndia to update their platform. MapmyIndia will introduce a feature displaying two icons for Moto GP and UPITS on their maps. By clicking these icons, people can access the entire traffic diversion plan.”

He further said that during city diversions, people will have real-time access to road closures, alternate routes, and diversions as suggested by the traffic police.

“The police have also requested a one-month incident report from MapmyIndia, including traffic patterns on specific routes. This data will help us allocate maximum police personnel to manage traffic congestion effectively,” said DCP Yadav.

The incident report will include data on peak traffic hours and traffic conditions on specific days.

During the Moto GP event, the map will also indicate points of interest within the venue, such as north, south, east, and west zones, as well as nearby hospitals, ambulance locations, and parking facilities.

According to officials, MapmyIndia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh Police to provide real-time traffic insights, contributing to smoother traffic management during major events.

Sonal Bahuguna, a representative of MapmyIndia, said, “Our team has been collaborating closely with the Noida Traffic Police to ensure seamless traffic flow during the two upcoming mega-events. We will continuously update the map with information about temporary parking, route diversions, and road closures. Additionally, our incident report will highlight user-reported issues like traffic, potholes, non-functional streetlights, and accident-prone areas.”

In a separate development, the traffic police also held discussions with a team from Google Maps on Tuesday to plan traffic routing and advisories for the events to minimize inconvenience for the general public in Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement.

“Google Maps will display both live traffic and typical traffic conditions on their maps during the events. Furthermore, all major diversions will be highlighted,” the official statement said.

Google Maps will also prominently feature points of interest, major parking areas, and hospitals.

The meeting was held at the traffic police’s office in Sector 14A on instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh. The meeting was chaired by DCP (Traffic) Anil Yadav with Google Maps’ Kanwardeep Singh and Jitendra, according to the statement.

To ensure effective traffic management, approximately 500 traffic police personnel are stationed in the district, with an additional 500 being sourced from neighboring districts for the events. These measures aim to streamline traffic and ensure the smooth execution of these major gatherings.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh ADG (traffic and road safety) BD Paulson visited Noida on Wednesday to inspect the traffic arrangements for the upcoming events, officials said.

