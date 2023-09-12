GB Nagar administration to acquire 306 hectares of land near Noida airport

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, to acquire around 306 hectares of land to develop a new industrial sector near the Noida airport site in Jewar, officials aware of the development said.

(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, the proposal has been sent for approval after most of the legal formalities related to the land acquisition have been completed. Once the UP government issues a notification, the distribution of compensation will begin, they added.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) and the Gautam Budh Nagar administration started the work on the social impact assessment (SIA) survey and other processes for the development of Sector 10 meant for industrial activities in January this year.

The administration had hired the Gautam Budha University (GBU) to carry out the social impact assessment (SIA) survey, which is crucial before starting the land acquisition for such big projects.

Officials said that the SIA survey teams interviewed affected farmers, studied their lives, economic profiles, and collected land details. The administration also roped in an expert agency to conduct the survey and prepare a report.

According to Balram Singh, additional district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, the administration has sent the draft of the SIA survey report of the experts to the Uttar Pradesh government. “The government will approve the report and issue a notification paving way for the further progress on this land acquisition,” he said.

The ADM added, “Once the UP government issues notification, we will take the process to the next stage of implementing Section 11 and Section 18 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Under these sections, we will invite the objections and suggestions from the farmers and decide the land compensation benefits.”

He also said that the administration expects to start acquiring the land from the farmers after four months, once all the remaining formalities are completed.

The administration had August 1 conducted a meeting with the GBU and other experts, who prepared the draft report of the SIA survey about this land of villages including Myana, Maqsoodpur and Murshadpur located along the Yamuna Expressway area.

The Yeida had in 2022 beginning asked the administration and the UP government to acquire the land in this area given the demands for the land for the industries near the airport project that will become operational by the end of 2024.

Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh said that dedicated land will be allotted to five parks separately besides the development of basic amenities such as roads, drainage, sewer network, water pipeline, and electricity supply infrastructure.

“The Sector 10 will have five industrial parks -- a plastic processing park, footwear park, handicrafts park, electric vehicle park, and transport hub. Once the administration acquires the land and hands over the same to us, then we will start the developmental work in this area because we need to develop important projects about dedicated areas for the five sector-related industries,” Singh said, adding that the industrial project will create immense growth in this area.

