GB Nagar celebrates 75th Independence Day

Specks of saffron, white and green dotted the city as national flags were hoisted at different offices in Gautam Budh Nagar district on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

Hoisting the national flags at the police commissionerate in Sector 108 and Surajpur police lines, Gautam Budh Nagar’s commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said the police have to maintain their mental and physical strength for maintaining peace and harmony in the society. “We need to patiently hear genuine complainants and have a hard stand against criminals and anti-social elements,” he said.

Singh, who is among the four officers from Uttar Pradesh selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service,also said that the nation should be proud of its freedom fighters and martyrs of India’s freedom struggle. “We should think of moving forward and take the country ahead,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas L Y, who hoisted the national flag at the collectorate premises in Surajpur, said freedom fighters have freed the country of foreigners and internal difficulties. “In today’s world, India has emerged as a global country. The country is progressing in every field. We are committed to have a work culture, where the benefits of different schemes should reach the last person. A lot more needs to be done,” he said.

Appealing everyone to unite to maintain the spirit of nationalism, the DM said modern India has many more miles to go in every field. “We have to take steps in becoming a developed country by correctly guiding and motivating our youngsters,” said Suhas.

Among other programmes, an octogenarian woman hoisted the national flag at a primary school in Khanpur in Dankaur block. All the students later took the pledge of safety, respect and self-dependence.

The farmers were felicitated at a programme held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Chhaulas.