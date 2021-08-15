Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / GB Nagar celebrates 75th Independence Day
noida news

GB Nagar celebrates 75th Independence Day

Specks of saffron, white and green dotted the city as national flags were hoisted at different offices in Gautam Budh Nagar district on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence
By HT Correspondent, Noida:
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
HT Image

Specks of saffron, white and green dotted the city as national flags were hoisted at different offices in Gautam Budh Nagar district on the occasion of 75 years of India’s Independence.

Hoisting the national flags at the police commissionerate in Sector 108 and Surajpur police lines, Gautam Budh Nagar’s commissioner of police (CP) Alok Singh said the police have to maintain their mental and physical strength for maintaining peace and harmony in the society. “We need to patiently hear genuine complainants and have a hard stand against criminals and anti-social elements,” he said.

Singh, who is among the four officers from Uttar Pradesh selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service,also said that the nation should be proud of its freedom fighters and martyrs of India’s freedom struggle. “We should think of moving forward and take the country ahead,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas L Y, who hoisted the national flag at the collectorate premises in Surajpur, said freedom fighters have freed the country of foreigners and internal difficulties. “In today’s world, India has emerged as a global country. The country is progressing in every field. We are committed to have a work culture, where the benefits of different schemes should reach the last person. A lot more needs to be done,” he said.

Appealing everyone to unite to maintain the spirit of nationalism, the DM said modern India has many more miles to go in every field. “We have to take steps in becoming a developed country by correctly guiding and motivating our youngsters,” said Suhas.

Among other programmes, an octogenarian woman hoisted the national flag at a primary school in Khanpur in Dankaur block. All the students later took the pledge of safety, respect and self-dependence.

The farmers were felicitated at a programme held at Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Chhaulas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP