Home / Cities / Noida News / GB Nagar has highest active Covid-19 cases in state
noida news

GB Nagar has highest active Covid-19 cases in state

With 18 active Covid-19 cases, Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday emerged as the district with the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh, according to the 24-hour summary report from the state health department
By Ashni Dhaor, Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:28 PM IST
With 18 active Covid-19 cases, Gautam Budh Nagar on Friday emerged as the district with the highest number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh, according to the 24-hour summary report from the state health department. District health department officials said that all the 18 patients are in home isolation.

Among 75 districts in the state, GB Nagar has shared the top spot with Prayagraj that also reported 18 active cases on Friday, the official data showed.

With 3 new cases on Friday, the total tally of infections in GB Nagar was at 63,281 cases, including 466 deaths.

The data also shows that GB Nagar has seen a slight increase in active cases in the past two weeks. From 10 active cases on August 27, the number increased to 18 on Friday (September 10). Between August 29 and September 10, the district has reported a total of 17 new Covid-19 cases.

Health officials said that a 10-day surveillance activity that started on September 7 is being carried out in the district to screen all fever patients for Covid-19.

“Over 500 teams of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers are carrying our door-to-door survey across the district to screen any fever cases. If the patient has had fever for more than five days, they are tested for Covid-19,” said Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma, chief medical officer, GB Nagar.

However, Sharma said that the Covid situation in the district is under control. “Just a few days ago, GB Nagar was at the 4th place in terms of active cases in the state. Such data keeps changing on a daily basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter) said that the general public needs to exercise restraint and follow Covid-19 protocols even though restrictions have been relaxed. “People should not think that just because restrictions are removed, Covid-19 has vanished. If Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, cases are bound to increase,” he said.

