Home / Cities / Noida News / GB Nagar health department to administer 12,150 vaccine doses on Monday
noida news

GB Nagar health department to administer 12,150 vaccine doses on Monday

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:33 AM IST
HT Image

The Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Sunday said that it has decided to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the district that has been facing shortage of vaccine for the past few weeks. Officials said that a total of 12,150 doses will be administered at 27 government-run Covid vaccination centres (CVCs) on Monday.

According to the officials, in the coming seven days (from August 23-28), more than 80,000 doses will be administered at various CVCs across the district.

GB Nagar chief medical officer, Dr Sunil Sharma, said that the health department has planned to inoculate more people than last week. “In the last week (August 16-21), we administered 76,124 vaccine doses, which was more than double of 30,526 doses in the earlier week (August 9-14). We hope that the vaccination figures will go up in the coming weeks,” he said.

The officials said that the district hospital in Sector 30 and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will administer 1,500 doses each on Monday.

“Apart from primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), the vaccination centres will also be stationed at some government schools in the district,” Sharma said.

Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer, said that at present, the district health department is left with around 25,000 doses of vaccines. “With the available stock, we can run the drive for two more days. However, we’ve sent our requisition for vaccines to the state government and will get adequate supply on Monday. After that, we’ll be able to restart the drive in the district at full swing,” he said.

It may be noted that during the single-day mega vaccination drive on August 3, there were 200 CVCs in the district. On August 4, the number came down to 42 and after that it reduced to only 16 on August 7. Now, as the supply of vaccines has increased, the number of vaccination centres are also increasing accordingly, the officials said.

