GB Nagar health dept notice to 6 premises for failure to curb mosquito breeding

The Gautam Budh Nagar district health department has begun inspecting government and private premises for possible mosquito breeding sites and has issued notices to six establishments for failing to check the menace.

“The notices have been issued to four residential societies and two private schools under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention and Control of Malaria, Dengue, Kala-azar and any Vector Borne Disease Regulations, 2016,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

As per the regulations, if the owner or occupant fails to clear stagnant water, the health department will issue a penalty against the person responsible.

Most vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue are reported in the months of July to November, which is also the monsoon season.

The regulations were implemented in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh under Vector Borne Diseases Control Act. Since then, notices and penalties have been issued in the district every year, except in 2020 when the inspection could not be carried out because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to official data, in 2017, 256 notices and 20 penalties were issued, to the tune ₹3,500. In 2018, 74 notices and 43 penalties were issued, amounting to ₹1,67,000. In 2019, 48 notices and 23 penalties were issued totalling ₹1,07,000.

“From 2018, Gautam Budh Nagar fixed the penalties for violation of rules at ₹500 for small structures where water is allowed to collect, ₹1,000 for medium-sized structures and ₹2,000 for big structures,” said Sharma.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito that causes vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya breed in still water that accumulates in old tyres, discarded vases and objects, utensils and coolers.

Till the month of June, Gautam Budh Nagar has reported two malaria cases, but no dengue case. The report for July is yet to be released, said officials.

Chief medical officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said, “Health teams have been instructed to ensure all preventive measures are taken in order to control vector-borne diseases in the district.”

Sharma further said that since Covid-19 outbreak, better hygiene and cleanliness are being maintained by citizens and hence the department expects fewer number of notices and penalties this year.

“After the Covid-19 outbreak, people have become conscious of cleanliness and hygiene and there is an increase in awareness as well. Apart from these, the district health department keeps on holding awareness programmes in rural and urban areas to educate people about removing any stagnant water around their residential area. Hence, we hope that this year, we will see fewer number of penalties,” he said.