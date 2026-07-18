GB Nagar: JJB urges admin to relocate liquor store near observation home

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Gautam Budh Nagar has urged the district magistrate to relocate a liquor shop operating near the district observation home in Sector 80, saying its proximity to the child care institution violates the spirit of child protection laws and adversely affects the children housed there, an official said on Friday.

District excise officials said the communication has been received and would be examined before any decision. (Photo for representation)

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In a letter dated July 6, principal magistrate Abhishek Kumar-IV informed the district magistrate that a JJB member’s visit to the Bal Samprekshan Grih on July 3 revealed a liquor shop functioning close to the institution. The board sought its immediate removal or relocation.

“A liquor or intoxicant shop near a child care institution adversely affects children and compromises the institution’s environment, safety and child protection efforts,” Kumar wrote.

The board cited Rule 56(1)(10) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, which prohibits licensing or operation of liquor, tobacco or intoxicant shops within 200 metres of child care institutions, educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, religious places, and offices of the board or child welfare committees. It also noted that violations are punishable under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which attracts imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh for giving, selling or facilitating access to intoxicants to a child.

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{{^usCountry}} The board also referred to Rule 5(4) of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Shop Rules, 1968, which mandates that no new liquor shop be licensed near places of public resort, schools, hospitals, places of worship, factories, market entrances or residential colonies, and that objections from affected persons must be fully considered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board also referred to Rule 5(4) of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Shop Rules, 1968, which mandates that no new liquor shop be licensed near places of public resort, schools, hospitals, places of worship, factories, market entrances or residential colonies, and that objections from affected persons must be fully considered. {{/usCountry}}

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“The presence of the liquor outlet is not only having a psychological impact on children staying in the observation home but is also weakening the institution’s efforts towards rehabilitation, protection and child welfare,” the letter read.

The JJB noted that the Supreme Court and high courts have repeatedly emphasised that child care institutions must provide a safe, secure and child-friendly environment in line with the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

District excise officials said the communication has been received and would be examined before any decision. “We have received the letter and the matter is in our knowledge. The department will conduct an inquiry, following which necessary action will be taken as per the rules,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar.

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“The issue had been brought to the notice of the authorities earlier as well, but action is still awaited. We have now brought the matter to the notice of the district administration and other competent authorities, including the high court’s Juvenile Justice Committee, for necessary action,” said Arun Gupta, member of the JJB, Gautam Buddh Nagar.