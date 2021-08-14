GB Nagar police commissioner gets President’s medal

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Alok Singh will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on Independence Day.

The 1995-batch IPS officer took charge as commissioner in January 2020 and is credited to have efficiently managed crime and the pandemic in the district.

“I am really thankful to the government of India for considering and bestowing this award on me. The award is more for my team that relentlessly worked in establishing this new commissionerate. They have done an outstanding and fantastic job. I dedicate this medal to them,” said the 54-year-old officer. “With the setting up of the commissionerate system, police are more responsible and accountable. Organised crime were taken head-on. With the use of magisterial power in the commissionerate system, active gangs have been legally restrained.”

The commissioner said he aims to take policing to a higher level both in quality of response as well as building trust among citizens. “We are planning to set up 10 more police stations in the district,” he said.

When the pandemic struck, Singh engaged the police to help the needy during the nationwide lockdown and organised special camps for the vaccination of personnel against Covid-19.

Singh, a native of Aligarh, had earlier served as inspector general of police in Kanpur and Meerut range. On January 26, 2021, he was also honoured with the Union home minister’s Utkrisht Seva Padak.

Singh previously commanded 10 other Uttar Pradesh districts -- Kaushambi, Baghpat, Basti, Sonbhadra, Raebareli, Sitapur, Unnao, Bijnor, Kanpur and Meerut. He is also credited with efficiently handling the situation in Ayodhya as the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Babri Masjid-Ram janmabhoomi case in November 2019 when he was posted as the Meerut inspector-general.

Meanwhile, 10 police officials from Gautam Budh Nagar will be honoured by the state government for meritorious service. Additional commissioner Love Kumar will get a platinum medal; Assistant police commissioner P P Singh gold medal; deputy commissioner of police (women safety) Vrinda Shukla silver medal; inspector Anita Chauhan silver medal; and sub-inspector Anil Kumar silver medal. Five others – sub-inspector Devendra Singh, constable Mahipal Singh, head constable Ranveer Singh, sub-inspector Shahvez Khan and inspector Vivek Trivedi - will get the state’s Utkrisht Seva Padak.