GB Nagar police donate a day’s salary to raise 10 lakh for hit-and-run victim’s treatment

In a move led by Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh, the police department has raised ₹10 lakh for the treatment of 22-year-old Sweety Kumar, a final year BTech student at a private college who remains under treatment in a hospital after being hit by a car on New Year’s eve in Greater Noida.

According to Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, all police officers in the district have donated one day’s salary to raise money for her treatment.

“It has been brought to the police department’s notice that the family of Sweety is struggling to fund her treatment. The police commissioner directed all officers to donate a day’s salary to raise ₹10 lakh for the treatment,” said Verma.

On December 31, a Santro car hit three students, including Sweety, in Alpha 1 in Greater Noida.

Sweety, who is from Bihar, sustained a head injury and received several fractures on her arms and legs, and is fighting for her life at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Two others — Karsoni Dong from Arunachal Pradesh and Anganba from Manipur — suffered minor injuries and have been discharged from hospital.

Sweety’s brother Santosh Kumar has been runnning a social media campaign to raise funds for her treatment.