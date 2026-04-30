GB Nagar schools from Nursery to Class 8 return to normal timings today

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has restored normal summer school timings for students from nursery to Class 8 across schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, UP Board and other recognised boards, withdrawing the curtailed schedule imposed earlier due to heatwave conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

“With immediate effect from April 30, all schools from nursery to Class 8 will operate as per their normal summer timings,” district basic education officer, Rahul Pawar said in the order, adding that the directive applies to all boards and recognised institutions in the district. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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According to an official order issued by the district basic education officer, Rahul Pawar, the revised arrangement will come into effect from April 30 (Thursday).

“With immediate effect from April 30, all schools from nursery to Class 8 will operate as per their normal summer timings,” Pawar said in the order, adding that the directive applies to all boards and recognised institutions in the district.

The previous order, issued late Sunday, had directed schools to conduct classes only from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm for younger students as a precautionary measure amid rising temperatures and heatwave conditions across the district.

Notably, the administration had introduced the temporary curbs after temperatures in Noida crossed 40 degrees Celsius (°C) on multiple days in the week, prompting concerns over students’ safety during afternoon hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest decision to restore regular timings (7.30 to 2.30 pm) Check comes after weather conditions improved on Wednesday as light rains and cloud cover brought relief from the sweltering heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest decision to restore regular timings (7.30 to 2.30 pm) Check comes after weather conditions improved on Wednesday as light rains and cloud cover brought relief from the sweltering heat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the India Meteorological Department, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a lower maximum temperature of 36.2°C and a minimum of 22.5°C on Wednesday, with humidity levels of 40%. Latest forecasts indicate relatively moderate conditions to prevail over the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the India Meteorological Department, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded a lower maximum temperature of 36.2°C and a minimum of 22.5°C on Wednesday, with humidity levels of 40%. Latest forecasts indicate relatively moderate conditions to prevail over the next few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} School administrators, officials said, have been directed to inform parents and update transport schedules in line with the fresh order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} School administrators, officials said, have been directed to inform parents and update transport schedules in line with the fresh order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said schools have been asked to continue taking general summer precautions for students, including access to drinking water, adequate ventilation and avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said schools have been asked to continue taking general summer precautions for students, including access to drinking water, adequate ventilation and avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure during peak afternoon heat. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Maria Khan ...Read More Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023. Read Less

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