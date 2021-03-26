GB Nagar surpasses vaccination target for March, Ghaziabad achieves 72% coverage so far

Ghaziabad: Gautam Budh Nagar has become the first district in Uttar Pradesh to surpass its Covid-19 vaccination target given for the month of March. According to figures of the Co-Win portal, the district’s vaccination coverage stood at 102.12% on March 25, while Ghaziabad achieved 71.86% coverage and managed to get eleventh spot in the state.

The UP government has rolled out targets to 75 districts for the third phase of vaccination (for senior citizens and people above 45 years having comorbid conditions). The GB Nagar got a target to vaccinate 65,048 beneficiaries while Ghaziabad was given a target for vaccination of 93,480 for March.

The portal figures for March 25 revealed that GB Nagar vaccinated 66,426 people, whereas Ghaziabad inoculated 67,179 beneficiaries.

“We have achieved 100% of the target given for March, and we will continue with vaccination for this category in April and May as well. During the vaccination campaign, we roped in 45 private and 51 government health-care facilities. Once we receive further guidelines for the next vaccination round from April 1, we will decide about the additional health-care facilities,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, district immunisation officer of GB Nagar.

As the Centre on March 23 decided to expand the vaccination coverage for people above 45 years from April 1, the officials said that GB Nagar having population of about two millions will have about 5-6 lakh beneficiaries who would be benefitted under the drive starting April 1.

The UP government had earlier set a target of vaccinating 373,920 beneficiaries to Ghaziabad and 260,792 to GB Nagar under the category of senior citizens and people having comorbid conditions. The target to 75 districts given for March was 25% of the overall target.

Overall, in UP, the vaccination coverage stood at 56.05% till March 25 with 2722725 beneficiaries getting the jabs out of the monthly target of 4858029.

In Ghaziabad, the vaccination coverage has improved. The officials said that they are trying their best to achieve the target for March and will also open 30 additional primary health centres to cover additional number of estimated 6-7 lakh beneficiaries which are expected to get jabs during the drive starting April 1.

“All the 30 centres will be opened up in rural areas and we expect that the vaccination drive starting April 1 will cater to a large number of beneficiaries. Each of the 30 centres will be given a daily target to vaccinate 100-150 beneficiaries. We have already received special approval for four non-empanelled private hospitals for taking up vaccination,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

With 30 more government health-care centres to come in from April 1, the tally of vaccination centres will surpass 100. At present, the district has roped in 31 private hospitals and 48 government health-care facilities for taking up the Covid-19 vaccination.

Gzb 54 active 210

noida 43, active 203

1032 in UP