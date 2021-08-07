GB Nagar: Three authorities yet to implement tobacco vendors’ licensing policy

The three development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar -- Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) -- are yet to implement the tobacco vendors’ licensing policy in the district, despite being authorised for the same by the district magistrate almost two months ago.

On June 14 this year, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered all district chief medical officers and district magistrates to implement the system of vendor licensing under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in their respective municipal areas.

Subsequently, on June 18, GB Nagar DM Suhas LY issued an order authorising all the three industrial development authorities in the district to implement the policy.

“Since the municipal functions in GB Nagar are carried out by the development authorities, they have been authorised to start the implementation process of the licensing policy for tobacco vendors,” said Suhas.

As per Dr Shweta, consultant of the district tobacco control cell, the district health department is now facing a challenge to implement the policy in GB Nagar. “It is easier to implement the policy for districts where municipal bodies already exist. But in GB Nagar, the process is more complicated as it requires coordination of different authority bodies with the district health department. We will soon be holding a meeting with all the three authorities to start drafting the bylaws for the licensing of the tobacco vendors,” said Shweta, who uses a single name.

An official from the Noida authority said that the implementation process is underway. “We have provided a list of registered vendors to the district health department. We will work in coordination with them to implement the regulations.”

Narendra Bhooshan, CEO of Greater Noida authority, said, “We will be providing full cooperation to the district health department for the implementation of the regulations.”

Yeida officials could not be contacted for a comment.

The licensing system will regulate the sale of tobacco products in the district, said Shweta. “Regulation of access to tobacco products is vital to protect people from getting addicted to tobacco products. Currently, there is no regulation of tobacco products’ sale. Many vendors flout the guidelines of COTPA,” she said.

Binoy Mathew, manager (communications) at the Voluntary Health Association of India said that the body has welcomed the move.

“UP will be the first state in the country to implement the tobacco vendors’ licensing rule and it is remarkable step towards tobacco control. The licensing will ensure better implementation of COPTA regulations as there are provisions for fines and revoking of licence in case of violations,” he said.

The licensing system was implemented in Lucknow in 2018 after the district’s municipal corporation framed bylaws for the same.