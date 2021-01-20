GB Nagar consumer commission directs company to pay for cost of defective AC to complainant

District consumer disputes redressal commission directed a reputed air conditioner manufacturing company to refund a complainant for shoddy after sales service.

Manibala Singh, a resident of Kendriya Vihar Sector 82 Noida, had purchased a 1.5 tonne split AC online in 2018 for ₹28,889, which had a one-year product warranty and five-year compressor warranty.

The complainant said that there was an issue with the cooling since the AC was installed and that several complainants were registered with company’s customer care centre.

Each time, the complainant said, a company technician would repair the unit, but it would breakdown soon after. The complainant claimed that he asked the company to either replace the product or offer a refund. Unsatisfied by their responses, the customer filed the complaint with the consumer court in 2019.

The company did not submit any reply to the court and thereafter the court decided to proceed ex-parte (without the involvement of a party).

“The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commsion held the company responsible for deficiency of service and has directed it to pay ₹28,889 to complainant along with 6 percent simple interest, and ₹1000 towards his legal expenses,” Gunjan Sharma, advocate and representative, District consumer courts advocates association, said on Wednesday.