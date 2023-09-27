Ghaziabad: 10% dengue samples found positive for DEN-2 variant

Officials of the district health department said on Tuesday that 10% samples from Ghaziabad, sent for genome sequencing to Lucknow, were found to be positive for DEN-2 variant of dengue, which multiplies faster. In light of that, officials have issued an advisory asking public to monitor their health for at least five days after recovering from dengue.

According to the Ghaziabad health department on Tuesday, the tally of dengue positive cases was 594, with one death. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Health officials said 50 positive and negative samples were sent from Ghaziabad to Lucknow on September 10 and five of them have tested positive for DEN-2.

According to health officials, there are four strains of dengue -- DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4 -- and among them, DEN-2 is known to infect people the fastest.

“The rate of sero prevalence of DEN-2 variant of dengue is 10% in samples sent to Lucknow. After the presence of the variant was detected in samples, we are issuing an advisory to public and asking them to continue taking all precautions even five days after the dengue fever has subsided,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

Dr Gupta said generally, one of the key indications of dengue fever is the reduction in platelet count. “But DEN-2 variant is related more to shock syndrome and can also lead to conditions such as reduced blood pressure, low urine, weakness and giddiness, among others. So, in our advisory, we are suggesting that even after the dengue fever subsides, it is necessary to follow up on health checkups for at least next five days and consult a doctor if any shock symptom develops. The DEN-2 variant testing facility is not available with us and we are sending random samples to Lucknow,” Gupta said.

According to figures available with the health department, 901 dengue cases were reported in 2022, 1,238 in 2021, 15 in 2020, 88 in 2019 and 68 in 2018 in Ghaziabad.

“Residents should take all precautions against the vector-borne disease and all keep track of symptoms that may appear after the fever has subsided. It is expected that dengue cases may decline by late October when the temperature starts to decrease,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

To contain the spread of dengue, about 280 teams of the health department are carrying out mitigation steps in various areas. The department earlier in September identified about 35 sensitive areas from where cases are recurring.

The list of sensitive areas include Vijay Nagar, Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Mirzapur near Vijay Nagar, Loni and Harsaon near Govindpuram, among others.

