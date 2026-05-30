Ghaziabad: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Khoda over dispute

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by another boy during an argument in Khoda’s Lokpriya Vihar on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The incident led to protests from the people of the other community in the area on Friday. (Shutterstock)

Assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava told HT: “The incident occurred around 3.30pm on Thursday. The suspect and the 17-year-old were with their friends at the time of the incident. It appears the suspect called the boy over to him, and a verbal argument followed. Soon, the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the boy, and fled with his friends. The injured boy’s friends called his family, and together they rushed him to a hospital in Noida, where he succumbed on Friday.”

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The incident led to protests from the people of the other community in the area on Friday.

Officials said the 17-year-old was with two friends at the time of the incident.

Police said the suspect and his friends are currently absconding, adding that the suspect is around 17 to 18 years old. They said his age will be confirmed once he is apprehended.

We will take appropriate action if others’ involvement is established during the investigation. We have formed several teams to trace the suspect,” the ACP added.

Police said that based on the complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, an FIR under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) was registered against the suspect at Khoda police station late Thursday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} “My brother died during treatment at the hospital on Friday morning. He recently cleared his class 10 examinations. He had no enmity with the suspect. We have filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered. We demand strict action against the suspect,” the brother told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My brother died during treatment at the hospital on Friday morning. He recently cleared his class 10 examinations. He had no enmity with the suspect. We have filed a police complaint and an FIR has been registered. We demand strict action against the suspect,” the brother told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the victim’s friends, who witnessed the incident, said: “We were walking down the street on the occasion of Eid. There, the suspect, who was with 4-5 friends, called our friend (the victim) over and said a few words. Soon he pulled out a knife and stabbed my friend in the abdomen. Before we could react, they all fled,” the friend said at the hospital.