Ghaziabad: 2 arrested for stabbing shopkeeper over better pay

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police during a late night crackdown arrested two suspects who allegedly inflicted severe stabbing injuries to a shop owner in Shalimar Garden locality on June 26, police said, adding that one of them worked for the victim and was upset over being denied a higher salary. On late Saturday, a police team tried to stop two men on a bike near a school in Rajendra Nagar, but one of them allegedly opened fire at police however he sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the retaliatory fire of police. (HT Photo)

Police identified the victim as Dhanpat Kumar Kushwaha, 30, who was brutally attacked by the two suspects at his grocery shop.They have registered a first information report under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect employee, Aryan Kumar, 18, and his accomplice identified as Ashish Kumar, 19.

“Aryan was employed at the victim’s shop for the last 2-3 days before the incident occurred, on a temporary basis as the permanent employee had gone on leave. About payment, Aryan demanded a higher salary as against the money offered by the victim. This led to a dispute. Thereafter, Aryan called up his friend Ashish and both severely injured the victim who suffered multiple stabbing wounds and was admitted to a hospital,” said deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil.

On late Saturday, a police team tried to stop two men on a bike near a school in Rajendra Nagar. However, one of them allegedly opened fire at police but sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the retaliatory fire of police.

“The injured suspect was arrested and he later told about his involvement in the stabbing case. His accomplice, Aryan, was also arrested. They had inflicted injuries with a knife and also a screwdriver. The injured is still under treatment but stable,” the DCP added.