Ghaziabad: 20-day diversions announced on NH-9 for pipeline repair works

The Ghaziabad traffic police have announced traffic diversions from October 20 to November 10 on the National Highway 9 in the wake of Ganga water pipeline repair works which will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Traffic police officials said that the Tigri underpass area at Vijay Nagar will be out of bounds for commuters due to the work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said that all the vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida which come to Ghaziabad using the Tigri roundabout will have to use other route like the one at Shahberi to come to Ghaziabad.

“Those vehicles that want to proceed to Delhi, via Ghaziabad, from Noida and Greater Noida will have to use the underpass at the Vijay Nagar bypass and thereafter use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to travel to Delhi. The expressway lanes will not be closed/diverted during the diversion period. No vehicle will be allowed to use the service road to move to Noida,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).

“Likewise, the traffic coming from Mohan Nagar and Siddharth Vihar will also use the Vijay Nagar bypass to travel to Delhi. The diversion is due to repair works of the Ganga water pipelines and may last till November 10. We have also informed the Noida traffic police about the diversions,” Kushwaha added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The diversions have been announced under the phase 2 (UP Gate to Dasna) of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, the officials said.

NHAI officials said that they will try to finish the work before Diwali, that means before November 4. “We are expecting that the work will finish in the next 10 days. Since the new high-capacity water pipelines were laid due to expansion work of the expressway, we need to connect the new pipelines. So, the diversions have been announced for the work to go on smoothly,” said Mudit Garg, project director, NHAI.

“The works will also be taken up at Bamheta and Dasna locations, but it will be done later on,” he added.

The pipelines bring Ganga water from the Upper Ganga Canal near Dasna and the water is taken to the Pratap Vihar treatment plants from where it is supplied to Ghaziabad and Noida with the help of pipelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}