Ghaziabad: 25 children fall ill after mid-day meal at Loni primary school

At least 25 students from a government primary school in Loni’s Prem Nagar fell ill on Wednesday afternoon allegedly after consuming food and milk provided as part of the mid-day meal program, officials aware of the matter said. The incident came to light on Wednesday afternoon when students at the school began displaying symptoms of illness shortly after consuming the mid-day meal. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Officials from the basic education department have initiated an inquiry into the matter and have gathered samples of the food and milk consumed by the students for testing.

“The children exhibited symptoms, with some reporting vomiting. They were promptly admitted to the local primary health centre and are currently in stable condition. The food department has taken samples of all the edible items provided as part of the mid-day meal, and we will investigate the root cause of the incident,” said OP Yadav, district basic education officer.

The education officer said that the mid-day meal is prepared in school and the task is under the jurisdiction of the headmaster and the local councillor.

“However, the school has an enrollment of 310 students, but only 25 of them have fallen ill. The entire incident will be investigated,” Yadav added.

Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar, the chief medical officer (CMO) said that 22 children admitted to the community health centre (CHC) at Loni, were stable while three children have been brought to the district combined hospital at Sanjay Nagar.

“The children developed symptoms of abdominal pain, headache and even vomiting. They are now stable at CHC in Loni while three children have been referred to our Sanjay Nagar hospital. The cause will be known once the testing of food samples is complete. Our teams are keeping track of the health of children,” the CMO added.

