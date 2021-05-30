Ghaziabad: 25% of all Covid-19 cases reported in May

Ghaziabad: Both April and May have become the months with the heaviest caseload since the pandemic first hit the district in March last year, with the health department data showing that while the cases reported in April accounted for 23% of all the cases, May accounted for nearly 25% of cases.

According to the records of the district health department, the data indicates that April this year recorded 12,859 positive cases, while the month of May saw 14077 fresh cases. Upto May 30 this year, the district recorded a total of 55,010 cases so far.

“The cases started to rise considerably from the middle of April, and there were occasions when the daily new case count crossed 1,000. However, the strategy of aggressive tracing, testing and treatment paid off and we were able to control the spike within a month. The daily cases nowadays have fallen below 200,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

The spike has been the highest since March last year when first Covid-19 cases started to come in. Earlier, the highest cases recorded in a month were in September last year when the city observed its peak and the district saw 5,915 new cases.

“The first wave which started March last year peaked gradually till about September, and then went on a gradual decline. This year, the second wave spiked considerably and also declined at a fast pace. But all this happened within one month, starting from April-mid to May-mid. So, April and May have higher cases which come in at a very fast pace,” said Dr VB Jindal, former president of Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad chapter.

“The complications in patients this year were more due to severity of infection and hospitals admitted L2 and L3 category patients. Last year, most patients had mild symptoms and were admitted to L1 category hospitals,” Dr Jindal added.

The L1, L2 and L3 category hospitals were created in UP under the government’s three-tier Covid healthcare infrastructure. While L1 category hospitals admitted patients with mild symptoms, patients having moderate symptoms were admitted to L2 category hospitals.

The L3 category hospitals admitted patients having severe symptoms.

As of now, fresh case counts have slowed down and the sample positivity rate is also on a decline.

The district registered its peak positivity rate on May 6 when the positivity rate was 19.3% while it declined to a monthly minimum level of 9.09% on May 27 and further declined to 8.66% on May 28 and 7.85% on May 30, as per district health department data.

The same was 2.8% as on April 15, which further peaked to 8.84% on April 30.

“With a decline in positivity, our discharge rate is also increasing. It is about 96% at present and registered a decline when cases started to rise in April. It is an encouraging trend that more patients are recovering,” the DM added.