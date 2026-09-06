Ghaziabad: 35-yr-old walks into high-rise, jumps to death from 23rd floor

A 35-year-old man from Indirapuram died after falling from a high-rise in the area on Saturday morning, police said.

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Police received information about the incident from locals around 7.15am and rushed a team to the spot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, officers added.

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“During the initial investigation, teams found that the man is a resident of a residential pocket in Indirapuram, and around 7am he walked into a high-rise. Thereafter, he boarded a lift and reached to the top, 23rd floor, of the high-rise and jumped. He fell onto the roof of a shaded portion of a first floor flat. The shaded portion crashed as a result of the impact. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP (Indirapuram), told HT.

Police established his identity and contacted his family. Officials said he had become stuck in the shaded portion of the balcony of a first-floor flat and was taken out by police.

“They told police that the man was under depression and he was also on treatment for the past three years. We have asked them to produce the documents related to his treatment. The body was sent for autopsy,” the ACP added.

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{{^usCountry}} The family has not filed a police complaint so far. Officials said the man lived in a nearby residential pocket in Indirapuram and had walked to the high-rise before the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family has not filed a police complaint so far. Officials said the man lived in a nearby residential pocket in Indirapuram and had walked to the high-rise before the incident. {{/usCountry}}