Ghaziabad: 5 workers injured in scrap yard fire

Ghaziabad: Five workers sustained burn injuries after a fire erupted at a private scrap material recovery facility at Sikandarpur Road near Sahibabad on Wednesday afternoon, fire department officials said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot at the scrap facility after a call about a blaze was received. It was found that the scrap material stored at the facility had caught fire. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call about a blaze was received at around noon. It was found that the scrap material stored at the facility had caught fire, said officials.

“Five workers at the facility sustained injuries while trying to douse the blaze. However, they were safely rescued by police. They were rushed to a hospital for treatment by locals and police. Locals said that some scrap material stored at the site caught fire. But we suspect that some scrapped gas container probably caused the fire,” chief fire officer Rahul Pal told HT.

The fire was fully extinguished in an hour, said officials.

“The five did not sustain severe burn injuries. They were discharged after first aid. The facility was used for storing and segregation of scrap. No loss of life was reported during the incident,” Tila Morh SHO Ravi Balyan told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, a fire was reported at Ashok Vatika near Garima Garden in Sahibabad on Wednesday. However, there was no injury or casualty in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, a fire was reported at Ashok Vatika near Garima Garden in Sahibabad on Wednesday. However, there was no injury or casualty in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that they received a call around 1.30pm about a fire at a workshop at Ashok Vatika, prompting them to send three tenders to the spot.

“The workshop, where keys and keyrings are manufactured, was on fire. It was found furniture, sanitizer and packing material was also stored there. However, there was no one present in the workshop,” the CFO said, adding that the fire is suspected to have taken place after a short-circuit.

“The main gates of the workshop were broken and firefighting works were taken up for an hour,” he said, while adding that the blaze was completely doused with the help of fire tenders,” the CFO added.

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