Ghaziabad: 60-year-old stabs wife, kills himself later

A 60-year-old man allegedly stabbed and injured his 52-year-old wife and later died by suicide at a vacant plot in Loni’s Prem Nagar locality on Saturday morning, police said, adding that a preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased man harboured suspicions about his wife having an affair with someone, and officers said that could probably be the motive for the murder-suicide. The man suspected his wife of having an affair, but these allegations were found to be incorrect during the initial investigation, said police. (Representational image)

Senior police officers said the man started growing aggressive about 20 days ago and about three days ago, he picked a fight with his wife. Police said on Saturday morning, the woman had gone to a local shop to fetch milk when he pulled her into a vacant plot midway.

“The plot is about 15-20 metres from their house. There, he stabbed his wife several times with a knife. Hearing her screams for help, neighbours rushed to the spot. Seeing neighbours arrive, the suspect soon slashed his throat with the knife. The locals and family members rushed the two to a hospital in Delhi, but the man died while on the way. His wife is still at the hospital and under treatment,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police, Loni.

The officials said that the couple had several fights of late. They have four sons and four daughters.

“The man suspected his wife of having an affair, but these allegations were found to be incorrect during the initial investigation. He brought a knife and stabbed the woman several times before ending his life by way of slashing his throat. We are yet to receive any complaint from any family member and will register a case once we receive a complaint,” Maurya said.