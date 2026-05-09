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Ghaziabad: 70-yr-old dies, 12 vehicles gutted in Patel Nagar service centre fire

A 70-year-old man was burnt to death and at least 12 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a service centre in Ghaziabad’s Patel Nagar early Saturday morning

Published on: May 09, 2026 10:25 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
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A 70-year-old man was burnt to death and at least 12 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a service centre in Ghaziabad’s Patel Nagar early Saturday morning, police said.

Fire department officials said that the building, which has a ground floor plus two upper floors, houses an air-conditioner gas filling service centre, and the fire started around 3 am on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/ Representative photo)

Fire department officials said that the building, which has a ground floor plus two upper floors, houses an air-conditioner gas filling service centre, and the fire started around 3 am on Saturday.

“The fire department got a call around 3.05 am, and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. During a search, the 70-year-old man was found dead on the ground floor,” Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said.

“The fire possibly started from a short circuit on the ground floor and spread quickly. Blasts also occurred in the gas cylinders stored on the ground floor, and two cars and 10 two-wheelers suffered severe damage,” Pal told HT.

The police identified the deceased as Triloki Nath.

“We have ordered an autopsy, and the body was found burnt. He was an old employee of the firm and was sleeping when the fire started,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Nandgram circle Ziauddin Ahmad said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

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