Ghaziabad: 72-year-old gets life in jail for murdering man over missing mobile phone

A court in Ghaziabad on Friday awarded life imprisonment to a 72-year-old security guard convicted of shooting dead a 29-year-old man in the guard room of a private school on Delhi–Meerut Road in April 2018 over a missing mobile phone. The investigation found that Shiv Vijay was using a single-barrel gun licensed in the name of Natthu Singh. (Representational image)

Atul Bhushan, the school’s administrative officer, filed a complaint at Muradnagar police station on April 22, 2018, stating that Shiv Vijay was on duty at the main gate when a gunshot was heard from the guard room around 4pm. On reaching the spot, the body of Praveen Singh was found.

The prosecution said the accused, Shiv Vijay, was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act. Another person, Natthu Singh, was booked only under the Arms Act.

The investigation found that Shiv Vijay was using a single-barrel gun licensed in the name of Natthu Singh. It further revealed that Natthu Singh was the father of Jagat Pal, who operated the security agency where the accused worked.

Natthu Singh died during the trial, and proceedings against him were abated by court order on March 24, 2023.

“Shiv Vijay was arrested by police from Kanpur about four months after the incident, and the deceased’s mobile phone was also recovered. Several people were drinking in the guard room. Praveen Singh had come to the school that day to meet his uncle, Trishpal Singh, who drove one of the school buses. In the guard room, Praveen’s mobile phone went missing and he suspected the accused had taken it. An argument ensued, during which the accused pointed the gun at his chest and fired at point-blank range,” said Nitin Kaushik, additional district government counsel (ADGC).

The prosecution examined 10 witnesses.

Trishpal Singh, the uncle of the deceased, told the court during his chief examination that Shiv Vijay shot his nephew in the guard room.

“Praveen was hit in the chest and fell outside the guard room. Shiv Vijay tried to reload the gun but failed. He then threatened us and placed the gun in the guard room before fleeing,” Singh said in his statement.

Another eyewitness, Kunwar Pal, made similar statements.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Junaid Muzaffar held Shiv Vijay guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder, along with a fine of ₹25,000.

The court also sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹3,000 under the Arms Act.

“The accused has been lodged in Dasna jail since his arrest and is 72 years old at present,” the ADGC added.