Ghaziabad achieves more than 25,000 vaccinations for second day, second highest in UP

Ghaziabad: As many as 26,797 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Ghaziabad, the second highest number of jabs administered on Tuesday among all 75 districts in the state. Health officials attributed the achievement to the six near-to-home vaccination centres in the district which have come up under the cluster vaccination project.

According to the Co-WIN portal figures at 8.30pm on Tuesday, the highest number of Covid vaccinations on the day was achieved by Gorakhpur (28,155), followed by Ghaziabad (26,797) and Gautam Budh Nagar (24,360) districts.

On Monday, the Ghaziabad district had recorded its single-day highest vaccination of 28,001 beneficiaries while the cluster vaccination centres contributed with 10,053 doses, the officials said. At the cluster vaccination centres, the beneficiaries can opt for on-spot registration and get the jabs.

“The vaccination on Tuesday was lesser than what we achieved on Monday, but we could have surpassed it. There were some centres, for instance at Sadik Nagar, where vaccine stock got exhausted. So, some minor issues hampered vaccination, but we managed to inoculate more than 25,000 people for the second consecutive day,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

The centres under the cluster vaccination drive, which started on Monday, are operational at Maharajpur (945 doses), Sadik Nagar (2,459), Vasundhara (1,143), Adarsh Nagar (1,515), Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Indirapuram (4,693) and Bhojpur (1,986) in Modinagar. Together, they administered 12,733 doses on Tuesday.

According to the Co-WIN figures, the district till Tuesday administered 887,468 doses while Uttar Pradesh has administered 271,650,48 doses. Under the cluster vaccination, UP on June 21 administered 729,197 doses while it administered 763,097 on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the cluster vaccination drive involving near-to-home vaccination centres will try to administer one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries from July 1. The target has been assigned by the chief minister.

As per the Co-WIN portal, Lucknow leads the vaccination tally with about 1.27 million doses administered till Tuesday, followed by GB Nagar with about 1.04 million doses and Ghaziabad on third spot with 887,468 doses.

“The near-to-home scheme will provide encouraging results in coming days as vaccination centres will be near to residential localities and approachable to local population. However, more awareness about vaccination should be spread. The officials should also ensure that proper stock of vaccine be procured at the centres,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).