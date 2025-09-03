Ghaziabad admin beefs up flood measures; schools shut for students today

Ghaziabad: In the wake of continued rainfall and waterlogging in the district, the Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday announced closure of all schools up to Class 12 for September 3, officials said, adding that other precautionary measures were also ordered at low-lying areas near floodplains of the Yamuna river in Loni. According to the India Meteorological Department, the Ghaziabad district recorded a rainfall of 27.5mm till 8.30am on Tuesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

It’s been raining since late Monday night in the city, said officials on Tuesday evening.

“All schools have been directed to observe closure on September 3. Any further closure will be taken based on a weather assessment. The sub-divisional magistrates have been activated and have gotten in touch with respective agencies to get the dilapidated residential buildings in the city vacated. Similar instructions have been ordered for dilapidated government buildings,” said additional district magistrate (ADM - finance) and nodal officer for disaster relief Saurabh Bhatt.

In a statement, Ghaziabad’s basic education officer O.P.Yadav said: “The school holiday is declared for all students from nursery to Class 12 due to heavy rainfall in the district in view of their safety. This order must be strictly complied with.”

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Ghaziabad districtrecorded a rainfall of 27.5mm till 8.30am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the UP irrigation department officials said the rising water level in the Yamuna raised concerns with the release of 153,767 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

“The highest flood level stands at around 211 metres in the Yamuna near Loni on Tuesday evening. The highest flood level (HFL) 212.15 metres was recorded in 2023. The water level at the Okhla barrage is 91,460 cusecs, and it may increase with the release of more water from the Hathnikund barrage. This affects the water level of Yamuna,” said BK Singh, executive engineer from head works division, Agra canal, Okhla.

The previous HFL at Loni was 211.4 metres recorded in 2013, officials said.

In the wake of the release of water and also continued rainfall activity in Ghaziabad, the administration officials said that they have made fully functional two flood posts, one for the Yamuna and the other for the Hindon river.

“There is heavy discharge of water. Water is coming in at a good discharge. We have asked residents in low-lying areas to move to safer places. Meetings have also been held with locals and village heads. Personnel from PAC (provincial armed constabulary) and the National Disaster Response Force have also been deployed. Our vehicles are also taking up round-the-clock vigil of the flood plain areas,” the ADM added.

Villages near the floodplains of river Yamuna in Ghaziabad include Badarpur Khadar, Pychara, Nauraspur, Alipur, Mirpur Hindu, Lutfullapur Nawada, Khanpur Japti, Harampur, and Ilaichipur, among others.

Officials said that they have also come up with 12 shelter homes, and four of these have elaborate arrangements to house about 500 people.

Two shelter homes have also been opened at Mandola, Pychara, and Mirpur Hindu villages, while marriage halls in Loni have also been put on standby, they added.