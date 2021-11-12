Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghaziabad admin makes some essential staples available at subsidised rates

Officials of the district supplies office said the initiative is being taken on the directions of the Centre in the wake of rise in prices of essential commodities
A shop in Sahibabad vegetable market in Ghaziabad where edible oils will be available at subsidised rates. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

The district administration has earmarked 14 locations across Ghaziabad from where people can buy edible oil at subsidised rates. Special counters have also been put at Sahibabad vegetable market, where staples such as onion, tomato, etc. will be provided at subsidised rates.

Officials of the district supplies office said the initiative is being taken on the directions of the Centre in the wake of rise in prices of essential commodities.

“It has been observed that prices of essential commodities have gone up and directly affecting common man. So, it was decided that the administration will make provisions for making essential items, such as edible oils and vegetables, available at subsidised rates,” said district supplies officer Seema Chaudhary.

The rate of edible oils off late increased to as high as 200 per litre. “There are 14 traders across the city providing edible oils at subsidised rates. Likewise, staples such as onion, tomatoes, etc are also being provided at wholesale rates at Sahibabad vegetable market. This initiative of providing essential items at subsidised rates will continue for sometime,” said Chaudhary.

The 14 trading outlets providing edible oils are in Govindpuram, Sahibabad vegetable market, Govindpuram grain market, Kirana Mandi, Vijay Nagar, Behrampur, Sanjay Nagar and Ghanta Ghar among others.

“Under the scheme of providing essential items at subsidised rates, mustard oil is being provided at 175 per litre while soyabean refined oil is available for 135 per litre. Palm oil will cost 120 per litre. On Thursday morning, about 30-35 customers purchased edible oils at subsidised rates from our outlet,” said Devendra Hitkari, a trader from Kirana Mandi in Ghaziabad.

Officials at Sahibabad vegetable market said they will offer staples, such as onion and tomatoes, at subsidised rates.

“At one point, the prices of these two essential items had gone up to 60-80/ kg in the retail market. Our prices are almost 50% lesser than the retail rates.All these essentials are being provided at wholesale rates of 30-35 per kilogram. The prices will vary depending on the daily wholesale prices. Our counters are open from early morning till 4pm,” said Vishvendra Kumar, secretary of Sahibabad Mandi Samiti.

