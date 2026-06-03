Ghaziabad admin seals two madrasas in Khoda after teen’s murder

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday issued notices to three madrasas in Khoda and sealed two of them, continuing the enforcement activity initiated after the murder of a 17-year-old boy on Eid (May 28).

Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ravinder Kumar Mandar and police commissioner J. Ravinder Goud visited Khoda in the afternoon with a team of officials and initiated the sealing of the madrasas. (Sakib Ali/HT Media)

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Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ravinder Kumar Mandar and police commissioner J. Ravinder Goud visited Khoda in the afternoon with a team of officials and initiated the sealing of the madrasas.

“On directions of the chief minister, those involved in criminal activities should be strictly dealt with, and illegal activities should be verified. On Monday, police initiated ‘Operation Clean Sweep,’ and properties, tenants, and institutional activities are being verified. We found three madrasas not registered with the madrasa board or with the minority department. So, sealing was done with police assistance. The operation, initiated from here (Khoda), will be taken up across Ghaziabad, and all illegal activities will be acted upon,” the DM told reporters at Khoda during the sealing drive.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Tuesday’s action came a day after the district administration pasted a notice at the house of the prime suspect who allegedly murdered the teenager in Khoda. The deceased boy and the prime suspect belonged to two different communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Tuesday’s action came a day after the district administration pasted a notice at the house of the prime suspect who allegedly murdered the teenager in Khoda. The deceased boy and the prime suspect belonged to two different communities. {{/usCountry}}

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The DM did not take calls for a further response. Sub-divisional magistrate Arun Kumar Dixit also did not revert to multiple calls made to him.

“The administration officials came and gave a notice at madrasa and sealed the premises. Currently, we have holidays, and several children from outside cities are residing here… The madrasa was registered in 2000 from Meerut and all documents are in proper order,” Haji Rafiq Malik, secretary of madarsa Rehmaniya Arbia Qasim Ul Uloom, told HT.

“We will fight legally against the notice and sealing and will also meet district administration on Wednesday. We feel that things are being stretched too far after the murder incident and then the encounter of the prime suspect last Sunday,” he added.

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District minority welfare officer Kailash Chand Tiwari said that the three madrasas were identified by the department in Khoda. “Two were sealed on Tuesday, and the other will also be sealed soon. Notices have been served,” Tiwari told HT.

DCP Dhawal Jaiswal, meanwhile, denied that any enforcement activities were pointed towards any community.

“We have initiated a drive in which verification of people involved in petty or heinous crimes is being taken up. This is against all criminal elements and not any specific ones. This was initiated in Khoda and will also be taken up across the entire Ghaziabad district. About sealing of madrasas in Khoda, the district administration officials will respond,” the DCP told HT.