Ghaziabad administration announces closure of schools from May 23 in wake of heatwave

Ghaziabad: The district administration on Friday announced the closure of all schools starting May 23 due to soaring temperatures, officials said.

Indian Parents’ Association said the decision should have been taken earlier as summer vacations have already started. (Representative photo)

The order, issued by district inspector of schools Dharmendra Sharma, stated that the decision aims to protect children from the heat.

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“All schools of all boards will be closed from May 23, and no physical classes will be held. If necessary, schools can conduct online classes for students. Those with examinations must conduct exams as usual. So, this will be sort of an extended summer vacation, as most schools will be closed for upcoming summer vacations,” Sharma told HT.

An official order was also issued by the district information officer on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Parents’ Association said the decision should have been taken earlier as summer vacations have already started.

Vivek Tyagi, spokesperson of the association, said: “The administration should have taken this decision over a week ago. Officials had weather forecasts, but they still did not issue this order earlier. Children continued attending school in this heat. Since the closure has been announced, we will keep a tab on any school that opens for physical classes from May 23.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to city residents, the heat is unbearable and attending school in this weather is extremely difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to city residents, the heat is unbearable and attending school in this weather is extremely difficult. {{/usCountry}}

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“Even adults find staying outdoors during the daytime difficult, and children are forced to go to school. Many parents worry about their children attending school in this heat, and many have stopped sending them for the past week. The decision should have been taken 10 days ago,” said Deepanshu Mittal, a social activist and a resident of Raj Nagar Extension.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures for the city are forecast around 45°C and 28-29°C, respectively, till May 27.