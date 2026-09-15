Ghaziabad: Argument over dog in lift turns violent; woman booked

GHAZIABAD: A dispute between two neighbours over a pet dog inside an apartment elevator in Ghaziabad turned into a physical altercation, prompting police to register a case against one of the two women, officials said on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nandgram, Ziauddin Ahmad said the incident took place around 3 pm on September 12 and was captured on a CCTV camera. (HT Archive)

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Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nandgram, Ziauddin Ahmad said the incident took place around 3 pm on September 12 and was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the elevator of Windsor Paradise 2, Raj Nagar Extension.

The complainant, a schoolteacher, was returning home and tried to board the elevator. A woman was already inside with her dog and allegedly objected to the teacher entering. The woman wanted to travel alone in the lift with her dog, said police.

“This resulted in a fight during which the woman with the dog allegedly slapped the teacher and hit her. The teacher filed a complaint, following which police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR). An investigation is on,” Ahmad added.

A case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Nandgram police station on September 12.

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{{^usCountry}} The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows the woman with the dog hitting the other woman with a cane. Someresidentsand a guard are later seen at the elevator door trying to pacify the two. After the elevator door closes, the woman with the dog allegedly slaps the other woman, who retaliates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows the woman with the dog hitting the other woman with a cane. Someresidentsand a guard are later seen at the elevator door trying to pacify the two. After the elevator door closes, the woman with the dog allegedly slaps the other woman, who retaliates. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said the two women live on the same floor of the high-rise apartment complex.

In her complaint, the teacher alleged that the woman was already inside the elevator and was not allowing anyone to enter the lift.

“When I tried to enter the lift, she started pushing me out. When I did not exit, she hit me with a cane. I then snatched the cane from her and she slapped me. She also verbally abused me and threatened to unleash her dog on me,” the teacher said.

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HT has reviewed the police complaint.

ACP said the CCTV footage would be made part of the investigation and appropriate action would be taken.