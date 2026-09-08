Two gang-rape accused shot in leg in Ghaziabad police encounter

Ghaziabad:The Ghaziabad police shot two men in the legon Sunday night in Loni’s Tronica City. The two are accused of gang-raping two minor girls, aged 14 and 15, on September 2, officials said on Monday. During a checking operation near the jungles of Khanpur in Tronica City, police spotted the two men on a bike.

The suspects, aged 20 and 22, allegedly lured the two girls to a vacant house belonging to one of them.

“The two girls are neighbours and friends. They had left their homes on the morning of September 2 due to a domestic issue. On the night of the same day, they lured the girls to a house. There, they raped them and let them off the next morning. The girls did not disclose the assault, but the medical examination confirmed it,” an officer from the Tronica City police station said.

An FIR was registered on September 4 under BNS Section 74 (outraging modesty of woman) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. Section 70(2) (gang rape) and relevant sections of the Pocso Act were added after the medical examination confirmed the assault.

During a checking operation near the jungles of Khanpur in Tronica City, police spotted the two men on a bike.

“On Sunday night, a police team spotted the two men on a two-wheeler and they opened fire when police asked them to stop. The two sustained a gunshot wound to the leg in retaliatory firing. During questioning, they confronted to the gangrape and told police that the two-wheeler was stolen from Delhi,” Ram Kishan, ACP (Loni), said.

Police said the suspects were sent to a hospital for treatment.