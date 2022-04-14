Ghaziabad arms supplier held from IGI airport in Delhi
The crime branch of the Ghaziabad police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly manufacturing and supplying illegal arms across western Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the suspect was trying to flee to Dubai and was nabbed from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi after a lookout circular was issued upon information.
The suspect was identified as Jahiruddin Raji, who is native of Meerut and has been in the arms manufacturing business for about a decade now, police said. He was also wanted in connection with cases after illegal arms factories were busted in Muradnagar in September last year.
“Raji, who is illiterate, was arrested from the airport after a lookout circular was issued. He began indulging in crime by supplying arms and later set up his own illegal factories in Meerut and Ghaziabad. During questioning, he told us that due to the continuous police pressure for his arrest, he was trying to flee to Dubai and wanted to stay with some of his relatives there,” said Diksha Sharma, superintendent of police (crime).
The police said that Raji used to procure garments from Delhi and Meerut and used to sell them in states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha before he joined the illegal arms business.
“Thereafter, Raji met one Sadullah in Munger district of Bihar, who introduced him to the world of illegal arms. Initially, he used to smuggle two to three weapons to Meerut by hiding them in cloth pieces. He used to make about ₹8,000-10,000 per weapon. He smuggled illegal arms for about three years and found it profitable and later decided to set up a factory after purchasing a plot in Muradnagar,” said a police investigator.
Raji used to procure components from Munger and Meerut and used to assemble the illegal weapons.
“The man used to supply illegal weapons through his employees and these were primarily supplied in western UP. We have come to know about some of his clients and more details will be gathered soon. We will also probe the properties he has amassed over the years and will take stringent action,” SP Sharma added.
Raji set up two factories in Muradnagar but they were busted last year by the Ghaziabad police and some of his accomplices were nabbed. However, he managed to flee and had been avoiding arrest since then, police added.
Will conduct RT-PCR tests in Ghaziabad schools to confirm cases, say officials
The officials of the district health department said on Wednesday that they will administer RT-PCR tests to students and staff to confirm suspected Covid-19 cases, because while schools have reported several suspected cases recently, only eight cases from seven schools were confirmed till Tuesday. Of the seven schools, one is in Delhi and one in Noida Extension, and all the infected students/staff are residents of Ghaziabad, officials said.
Ex-Punjab DGP SK Sharma appointed Chandigarh Golf Association president
The Chandigarh Golf Association has elected former Punjab director general of police SK Sharma as its new president, while former first-class cricketer Sanjiv DP Azad from Indian Revenue Service will continue to hold the charge of general secretary. CGA is affiliated to Indian Golf Union and Chandigarh Olympic Association. According to Colonel Manvinder Singh, general manager of CGA, Pratap Hoon and Rupinder Singh will work as senior vice-presidents.
Dera Bassi: 27-year-old woman constable commits suicide
A 27-year-old Punjab Police woman constable was found hanging at her house in Haripur Hindua in Dera Bassi on Tuesday evening. Police said the deceased, who was posted at the Punjab DGP office in Chandigarh, left no suicide note. MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS 3 held with illicit liquor in Panchkula Panchkula Police recovered 192 bottles of illicit liquor from three youths on Tuesday night. A case has been registered under Excise Act.
Four killed in two road mishaps in Chamba, Kangra
Four people were killed and four injured in two separate road accidents in Chamba and Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday. Two members of a family were killed and two seriously injured when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Tunnuhatti in Dalhousie sub division of Chamba district early on Wednesday. The accident took place 23 km from Dalhousie town on the Chamba-Pathankot highway.
12 lady cops to patrol 25 educational institutes in Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni on Wednesday flagged off 10 motorcycles and six scooters at District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 which will be used by police for patrolling. Speaking on the occasion, Soni said that 12 lady police personnel will use the scooters to patrol 25 important schools, colleges, and educational institutions, so that they can prevent incidents of eve-teasing and provide a safe environment to students.
