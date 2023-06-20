Gzb gears up for Kanwar Yatra as diversions to be announced soon

Ghaziabad authorities have begun preparing for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which will pass through two major routes totalling approximately 67.5 kilometres in the district in the second week of July. District officials said on Tuesday that they anticipate the establishment of 120 pilgrim camps and have requested proper security arrangements and traffic diversions.

The Kanwar Yatra will pass through two major routes in Ghaziabad district totalling approximately 67.5 kilometres in the district in the second week of July. Officials said that this year they expect a significant more than three million Kanwarias on July 15 and 16. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first Kanwar Yatra after the Covid-19 pandemic was held last year, during which at least three million Kanwarias (pilgrims) passed through Ghaziabad. Officials said that this year they expect a more significant number of Kanwarias on July 15 and 16.

“The diversions will be in effect in the district during the second week of July. After several meetings, we have decided that the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will not be used for the Yatra. The major detours are expected to occur on the Delhi-Meerut Road. Special arrangements will be made with teams of divers at the Upper Ganga Canal, and liquor shops along the route will be relocated. During the peak Kanwar period, the meat shops along the route will be asked to close,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the Supreme Court guidelines on music and noise levels would be strictly followed in the case of Dak Kanwars. Typically, Kanwarias walk from Haridwar in Uttarakhand to their respective hometowns. A Dak Kanwar is a vehicle used by groups of Kanwarias to travel to their home towns, such as a truck or mini-truck.

“We anticipate that at least 150 temporary camps for Kanwarias will be established in the district along the Kanwar route, and proper permissions will be required before establishing these camps and facilities,” said Gambhir Singh, additional district magistrate (city).

The Delhi-Meerut Road, along which the Regional Rapid Transit System is being built, will see significant diversions and the passage of a large number of Kanwarias in Ghaziabad. This route from Kadrabad to the Ghaziabad-Delhi border is 42.5 kilometres long, while the other route from Muradnagar to Tila Morh is 25 kilometres long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, four major control rooms will be established at the Upper Ganga Canal, the Meerut intersection, Tila Morh, and the district headquarters.

In addition, 40 watch towers will be built along the two routes. In addition to inspecting the operational status of 8,638 street lighting points, officials have directed the deployment of 150 water tankers, 180 CCTV cameras, 29 ambulances and 250 healthcare workers.

“The Delhi-Meerut Road diversions will be announced in the coming days, and they are mostly likely to be similar to those implemented in previous years,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, assistant commissioner of police (traffic).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON