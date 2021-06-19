Ghaziabad civic agency agrees to offer free land for govt hospital in trans-Hindon area

Ghaziabad: The long pending demand for a government hospital in the trans-Hindon area of Ghaziabad may see light of day as the municipal corporation on Saturday decided to offer 5,500 square metres (sqm) of its land in Makanpur (Indirapuram) to the health department for the same. Officials said that they will soon take the proposal to the civic corporation’s board and will send a proposal to the state government for a final nod.

A team of officials from the health department and the municipal corporation visited Makanpur along with Sahibabad member of legislative assembly Sunil Sharma on Saturday.

“The land is about 5,500-5,800 sqm and can be used for the construction of a multi-storey building for the combined hospital. Since it belongs to the land management committee (LMC), it can be offered free-of-cost for the hospital. The other piece of land – of the Uttar Pradesh Avas Vikas at Vasundhara – is costing about ₹140 crore. So, the land at Makanpur would be more viable for the hospital,” said Sunil Sharma, Sahibabad MLA.

“The prospect of the second hospital is also being looked into as a major part of the trans-Hindon area comprises population belonging to the lower economic strata. Hence, for their benefit, we are also searching for land at Karhera (near the Hindon air base) where another, similar hospital can be constructed for them. We identified land there, but it is in private ownership in chunks. We have asked officials to talk to farmers to give up their land for the purpose and they can be allotted land elsewhere,” Sharma added.

The trans-Hindon areas comprise localities such as Indirapuram, Kaushambi, Vaishali, Vasundhara, Prahlad Garhi, Jhandapur, Sahibabad, Rajendra Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Shalimar Garden, among others.

Residents have been demanding the construction of a government hospital in trans-Hindon for almost a decade, as the nearest medical facilities – the MMG District Hospital and the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital – are about eight-10kms from trans-Hindon localities.

According to the district health department, they were offered two land chunks – one measuring about 5,000 sqm in Vausndhara’s Sector 3, where a residential building for healthcare staff was proposed, while the other is about 7,500 sqm in Sector 6 where the main building of the hospital was proposed for 100 beds.

They added that the estimated cost was about ₹140-150 crore, and it was not agreed upon by the state health department.

“We have taken a look at the land available in Makanpur and it is suitable for the construction of the main hospital building. We plan to come up with a combined hospital of 100 beds in the trans-Hindon area. Since the land will be available free-of-cost, it is likely that state officials will give a nod soon,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

The land at Makanpur, however, is being transferred, not bought from the civic agency.

“Once the proposal gets cleared, we will send a detailed proposal to state officials. Upon approval, the land will be handed over to the health department for construction by way of resumption (transfer). It will not involve any cost as such. So, we have in-principal agreed to give the land for the construction of the hospital,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.